Bidcorp profit soars on resurgent hospitality industry

Food services group says revenue in the six months to end-December exceeded the pre-Covid levels in all divisions and announces a hefty increase in its interim dividend

22 February 2023 - 13:38 Michelle Gumede
Picture: SUPPLIED
International food services group Bidcorp on Wednesday reported stellar interim earnings on the back of a resurgent hospitality sector after the easing of Covid-related travel restrictions.

The group, which operates in 35 countries across six continents, said profit for the six months to end-December soared by 48% year on year to R3.29bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 45.5% to 971.7c, while revenue increased 28% to R91.7bn.

The board declared an interim cash dividend of 440c a share, about 2.2 times HEPS cover, and up from 300c previously. 

The company, valued at about R125bn on the JSE, caters to the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries, which were hit especially hard pandemic-induced lockdowns and curbs over the past two years.

Despite the anticipated slowing of discretionary spending due to tougher economic conditions, activity across the group remains positive, “with no significant evidence of a slowdown yet”, it said in a statement accompanying the earnings. 

“Australasia delivered a fantastic performance, with New Zealand’s results the strongest on record. Emerging markets showed real growth and resilience, as well as further improvements as the business models mature and evolve,”  CEO Bernard Berson said.

“Revenue across all divisions was significantly higher than the first half of the 2022 financial year, reflecting the benefits of high inflation but also representing real double-digit growth in activity,” Berson said. Each division exceeded the pre-Covid levels achieved in the same period in 2020, he added.

The company said its local division Bidfood SA had recovered and exceeded pre-Covid revenue and trading profit as pent-up demand for dining out continued through the summer, despite low hotel occupancy and lacklustre airline catering.

The performance came despite challenging operating conditions in the period, characterised by high food inflation underpinned by higher labour, energy, and fuel costs. Labour scarcity, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and certain product shortages remain prevalent, Berson said.

The group “is on a path to refine its exposure across all segments”, he said, adding that reducing office catering in major cities has helped it shield many of its businesses from the slow recovery in this segment.

Bidfood said working capital came under pressure in the review period due to “the late arrival of frozen chips during the Transnet strike and strategic buy-ins of hake fillets and sugar”. 

Locally, the group, which was spun off from Bidvest and listed separately on the JSE in 2016, continues to grapple with inflation and blackouts.

Bidcorp Food Africa said many customers and suppliers have closed down or significantly downscaled to improve their chances of survival.

“This challenge, accompanied by the significant inflationary cost pressures, has necessitated our businesses to embrace even more creative solutions to maintain their current growth trajectory,” Berson said.

While general normal seasonality resulted in a positive festive season in most territories unfavourable weather and rail strikes did affect the UK and European businesses, he said.

Still, there was some recovery in the group’s UK segment in the second quarter

“Bidcorp remains well capitalised, with headroom for further organic and acquisitive growth,” said Berson.

The group’s shares were trading 1.46% higher at R378.97 by 1.02pm on Wednesday.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.