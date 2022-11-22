Companies

Bidcorp rides wave of ‘revenge spending’ as normality returns in most territories

Discretionary spending appears to have normalised and in some cases improved, allowing the group to continue to gain market share

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 17:17 Michelle Gumede

International food services group Bidcorp is gearing up for a jovial festive season after achieving record trading figures in the four months to end-October, amid volatile global operating conditions.

“On a week-to-week basis, we are seeing the sales numbers coming through and they are tracking exactly where they should be tracking,” CEO Bernard Berson told shareholders during a markets update...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.