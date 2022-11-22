Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
International food services group Bidcorp is gearing up for a jovial festive season after achieving record trading figures in the four months to end-October, amid volatile global operating conditions.
“On a week-to-week basis, we are seeing the sales numbers coming through and they are tracking exactly where they should be tracking,” CEO Bernard Berson told shareholders during a markets update...
Bidcorp rides wave of ‘revenge spending’ as normality returns in most territories
Discretionary spending appears to have normalised and in some cases improved, allowing the group to continue to gain market share
