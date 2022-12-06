Clough’s collapse leaves $8bn in projects in jeopardy

At 10.43am, the rand had strengthened 0.74% to R17.3392/$
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a former military officer
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
Melbourne — More than $8bn worth of gas, power, rail and mining projects in Australia, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea face delays following the collapse of engineering firm Clough on Monday.
Projects that could be hit include the expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, run by Rio Tinto, and major power plant and transmission projects essential to maintaining a stable grid in Australia from 2023.
Clough, with a global workforce of 2,500, was placed into voluntary administration by SA parent Murray & Roberts, after a deal to sell the business to Italian construction giant Webuild fell through.
Deloitte, appointed as administrator, said it would assess Perth-based Clough's financial position over the next two to three days and begin an accelerated sale and recapitalisation process, aiming to get projects back on track.
It said the goal was to source “immediate interim funding to be able to continue work on as many projects as possible as quickly as possible”.
Webuild and Clough are partners on a A$5bn ($3.4bn) rail project in Australia’s Queensland state and the A$5bn expansion of Australia’s biggest hydropower scheme, Snowy 2.0, which is already facing a delay of nearly two years into 2028.
Government-owned Snowy Hydro said it was working to ensure Clough's workers involved in the Snowy 2.0 project stayed on the project and a spokesperson for Energy Minister Chris Bowen said he had been told that none of the blue-collar workers on site were employed through Clough.
“We are working closely with the joint venture to ensure construction on the project progresses smoothly,” a Snowy Hydro spokesperson said. Webuild said the same in emailed comments.
Clough is also handling construction of the A$768m ($515m) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, owned by a unit of Japan's Mitsui & Co and Australia’s Beach Energy .
The Waitsia Stage 2 project was due to start producing gas for export through the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas plant in late 2023. Mitsui said it was too early to say what impact Clough's collapse would have on the project.
“As conversations progress with the Administrator, we are confident that we will be able to find a workable solution to enable the project to proceed,” Mitsui E&P Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
Clough is also the contractor on a key project needed to shore up Australia's power supply, the 320MW Tallawarra B gas-fired power station owned by EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings.
An EnergyAustralia spokesperson said the company would work with stakeholders, including General Electric Co and the administrators, to enable construction to continue so it could “play its part in ensuring the lights stay on in summer 2023/24".
Another major project involving Clough is a 900km power transmission line, EnergyConnect, owned by TransGrid, essential for hooking new solar and wind farms to the grid.
TransGrid said it would work with Clough’s partner Elecnor to deliver the A$2.3bn project and expects to meet its completion deadline of late 2024.
Rio Tinto had no immediate comment on the impact of Clough's collapse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Clough’s collapse leaves $8bn in projects in jeopardy
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
Melbourne — More than $8bn worth of gas, power, rail and mining projects in Australia, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea face delays following the collapse of engineering firm Clough on Monday.
Projects that could be hit include the expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, run by Rio Tinto, and major power plant and transmission projects essential to maintaining a stable grid in Australia from 2023.
Clough, with a global workforce of 2,500, was placed into voluntary administration by SA parent Murray & Roberts, after a deal to sell the business to Italian construction giant Webuild fell through.
Deloitte, appointed as administrator, said it would assess Perth-based Clough's financial position over the next two to three days and begin an accelerated sale and recapitalisation process, aiming to get projects back on track.
It said the goal was to source “immediate interim funding to be able to continue work on as many projects as possible as quickly as possible”.
Webuild and Clough are partners on a A$5bn ($3.4bn) rail project in Australia’s Queensland state and the A$5bn expansion of Australia’s biggest hydropower scheme, Snowy 2.0, which is already facing a delay of nearly two years into 2028.
Government-owned Snowy Hydro said it was working to ensure Clough's workers involved in the Snowy 2.0 project stayed on the project and a spokesperson for Energy Minister Chris Bowen said he had been told that none of the blue-collar workers on site were employed through Clough.
“We are working closely with the joint venture to ensure construction on the project progresses smoothly,” a Snowy Hydro spokesperson said. Webuild said the same in emailed comments.
Clough is also handling construction of the A$768m ($515m) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project, owned by a unit of Japan's Mitsui & Co and Australia’s Beach Energy .
The Waitsia Stage 2 project was due to start producing gas for export through the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas plant in late 2023. Mitsui said it was too early to say what impact Clough's collapse would have on the project.
“As conversations progress with the Administrator, we are confident that we will be able to find a workable solution to enable the project to proceed,” Mitsui E&P Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
Clough is also the contractor on a key project needed to shore up Australia's power supply, the 320MW Tallawarra B gas-fired power station owned by EnergyAustralia, a unit of Hong Kong's CLP Holdings.
An EnergyAustralia spokesperson said the company would work with stakeholders, including General Electric Co and the administrators, to enable construction to continue so it could “play its part in ensuring the lights stay on in summer 2023/24".
Another major project involving Clough is a 900km power transmission line, EnergyConnect, owned by TransGrid, essential for hooking new solar and wind farms to the grid.
TransGrid said it would work with Clough’s partner Elecnor to deliver the A$2.3bn project and expects to meet its completion deadline of late 2024.
Rio Tinto had no immediate comment on the impact of Clough's collapse.
Reuters
M&R shares dive after Australia unit enters business rescue
Murray & Roberts share price soars 32% on R4bn Clough deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tharisa delivers strong results and eyes hydrogen economy
Pratley targets expansion outside SA amid ‘fix it’ trend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.