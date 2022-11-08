×

Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts share price soars 32% on R4bn Clough deal

M&R’s interests in Australia will continue through RUC Cementation Mining

08 November 2022 - 08:54 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 08 November 2022 - 20:24

Shares in Murray and Roberts (M&R) rocketed as much as 32% after the group said Italian industrial group Webuild had agreed to buy out its stake in its Australian construction subsidiary Clough for A$350m (R4bn).

The shock announcement of the sale of the Perth-based engineering and construction business, which was at the heart of M&R’s growth strategy in Australia, sent the share price soaring before it settled 17.3% higher at R5.42 on Tuesday...

