Companies / Mining

Tharisa delivers strong results as it eyes hydrogen economy

JSE and London Stock Exchange-listed Tharisa operates a single mine in SA near Brits in the North West

05 December 2022 - 10:57 Nico Gous

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa delivered bumper profits in its 2022 financial year and looks set to continue in the new year as it delivered a record output in October.

The company, valued at R6.8bn on the JSE, reported on Monday in its annual results to end-September that its net profit after tax rose 35.6% year on year to R2.6bn, operating profit 10.1% to R2.9bn and core earnings 12.9% to R3.8bn...

