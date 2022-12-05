Market data including bonds and funds
The shares of construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) plunged to their lowest level in more than two years after the planned sale of its stake in Australian subsidiary Clough collapsed, resulting in the company entering business rescue.
The share price fell 21.05% to R3.75 on Monday, the second-biggest loss on record, according to Infront data. The last time the share fell below R5 was in September 2020...
M&R shares dive after Australia unit enters business rescue
