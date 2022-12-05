Companies / Industrials

M&R shares dive after Australia unit enters business rescue

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 15:42 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 20:12

The shares of construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) plunged to their lowest level in more than two years after the planned sale of its stake in Australian subsidiary Clough collapsed, resulting in the company entering business rescue.        

The share price fell 21.05% to R3.75 on Monday, the second-biggest loss on record, according to Infront data. The last time the share fell below R5 was in September 2020...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.