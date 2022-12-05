Companies / Industrials

Pratley targets expansion outside SA amid ‘fix it’ trend

CEO Andrew Pratley says the adhesives manufacturer will look for well-suited distribution partners in new territories

05 December 2022 - 15:23 Michelle Gumede

Local industrial manufacturer Pratley, with interests spanning adhesives, electrical components and mining, is eyeing intensified expansion beyond the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), by venturing into countries such as Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda and Egypt in a bid to capitalise on the growing DIY market.

SA’s only manufacturer to have had a product — Pratley Putty — go to the moon, says that as consumers tighten their purses many are opting to fix rather than replace household goods, presenting an opportunity for its industrial and DIY adhesives...

