Attacq bounces back from pandemic with dividend payout

13 September 2022 - 08:25 Nico Gous

Mall of Africa owner Attacq resumed paying out a dividend, it said on Tuesday in its annual results, after skipping it last year as the company bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) was also helped by lower rental discounts to tenants, reduced finance charges because of the settlement of all foreign-denominated debt, a reduction of debt in rand and receipt of dividends from MAS...

