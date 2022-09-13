Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Hostage to Putin’s gas shutoff, Europe has no pain-free options on energy
Three Kendal power stations units with 1,920MW maximum generating capacity failed
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
Local authorities splurge on global advertising on social media platform
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Bank’s economists play down expectations of any major policy shifts in Bejing
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
One newcomer to break through was Lee Jung-jae, who was named best drama actor for his role on South Korean thriller Squid Game
Mall of Africa owner Attacq resumed paying out a dividend, it said on Tuesday in its annual results, after skipping it last year as the company bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) was also helped by lower rental discounts to tenants, reduced finance charges because of the settlement of all foreign-denominated debt, a reduction of debt in rand and receipt of dividends from MAS...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Attacq bounces back from pandemic with dividend payout
Mall of Africa owner Attacq resumed paying out a dividend, it said on Tuesday in its annual results, after skipping it last year as the company bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) was also helped by lower rental discounts to tenants, reduced finance charges because of the settlement of all foreign-denominated debt, a reduction of debt in rand and receipt of dividends from MAS...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.