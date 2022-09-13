×

WATCH: ARC Investments says no to dividends for now​

Business Day TV speaks to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl

13 September 2022 - 21:01
Johan van Zyl, co-CEO African Rainbow Capital Investments, in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Johan van Zyl, co-CEO African Rainbow Capital Investments, in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

African Rainbow Capital Investments says it won’t be declaring dividends in the short to medium term. That’s as the firm plans to instead use cash to fund new opportunities. Business Day TV spoke to co-CEO Johan van Zyl for more insight into the groups plans.

ARC Investments to halve its management fees to fix discount

Co-CEO Johan van Zyl says the firm wants to at leat halve the roughly R200m a year it charges to oversee its R13.66bn portfolio
