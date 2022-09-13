Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Sandton Grayston
Is it art or do we get right back into the issue of art versus artists? Where there is new technology there are new fears and endless controversy
Association official commends the parties for their conduct in negotiations that started in March/April this year
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Food costs increased 11.4% from a year ago, the most since 1979
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
African Rainbow Capital Investments says it won’t be declaring dividends in the short to medium term. That’s as the firm plans to instead use cash to fund new opportunities. Business Day TV spoke to co-CEO Johan van Zyl for more insight into the groups plans.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: ARC Investments says no to dividends for now
Business Day TV speaks to African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl
African Rainbow Capital Investments says it won’t be declaring dividends in the short to medium term. That’s as the firm plans to instead use cash to fund new opportunities. Business Day TV spoke to co-CEO Johan van Zyl for more insight into the groups plans.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
ARC Investments to halve its management fees to fix discount
WATCH: Libstar delivers ‘resilient’ performance
WATCH: Activity in the construction industry gathers steam
WATCH: Pricey export markets expected to dim agri green shoots
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.