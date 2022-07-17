Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Staffing solutions specialist Primeserv might have caused unnecessary anxiety among its shareholders by twice delaying its financial report for the year to end-March.
Companies that publish financial results after the JSE’s stipulated three-month reporting deadline tend to deliver bad news. But on Friday, Primeserv — scarcely seven hours after being warned by the JSE for late reporting — delivered an impressive set of results that showed bottom line up more than 50% at about 21c a share and a confident 240% hike in the final dividend to 6c a share...
Primeserv results better late than never
Company discloses an impressive performance after JSE warns it for late reporting
