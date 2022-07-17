×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Primeserv results better late than never

Company discloses an impressive performance after JSE warns it for late reporting

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 16:37 Marc Hasenfuss

Staffing solutions specialist Primeserv might have caused unnecessary anxiety among its shareholders by twice delaying its financial report for the year to end-March.

Companies that publish financial results after the JSE’s stipulated three-month reporting deadline tend to deliver bad news. But on Friday, Primeserv — scarcely seven hours after being warned by the JSE for late reporting — delivered an impressive set of results that showed bottom line up more than 50% at about 21c a share and a confident 240% hike in the final dividend to 6c a share...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.