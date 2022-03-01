NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Operational issues weigh on Impala Platinum’s earnings
Business Day TV unpacks the producer’s performance with CEO Nico Muller
01 March 2022 - 20:57
Impala Platinum has posted a 4.3% drop in interim headline earnings, as the world’s third-biggest platinum miner had to contend with an intermittent power supply, industrial unrest and extended safety stoppages during its half-year to end-December. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Nico Muller
