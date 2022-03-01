Companies

WATCH: Operational issues weigh on Impala Platinum’s earnings

Business Day TV unpacks the producer’s performance with CEO Nico Muller

01 March 2022 - 20:57
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

Impala Platinum has posted a 4.3% drop in interim headline earnings, as the world’s third-biggest platinum miner had to contend with an intermittent power supply, industrial unrest and extended safety stoppages during its half-year to end-December. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Nico Muller

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.