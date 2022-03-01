Companies

WATCH: JSE declares a special dividend

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie

01 March 2022 - 20:48
The JSE has given shareholders a reason to smile. Africa’s largest stock exchange has increased its annual dividend by 4% to R7.54 and declared a special dividend of R1. The hefty payout comes despite pressure from the low interest rate environment, which weighed on finance income and earnings. Business Day TV discussed the groups annual performance with CEO Leila Fourie.

