WATCH: Focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Business Day TV talks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor of economics at Gibs
28 February 2022 - 21:51
Ukrainian authorities have called for an immediate ceasefire, with talks taking place with Russia at the Ukraine-Belarus border on day five of Moscow’s invasion. Business Day TV analysed the situation and its impact in greater detail with Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor of economics at Gibs.
