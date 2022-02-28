World

WATCH: Focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Business Day TV talks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor of economics at Gibs

28 February 2022 - 21:51
Protestors demonstrate outside UN headquarters in New York, the US, February 28 2022. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
Protestors demonstrate outside UN headquarters in New York, the US, February 28 2022. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Ukrainian authorities have called for an immediate ceasefire, with talks taking place with Russia at the Ukraine-Belarus border on day five of Moscow’s invasion. Business Day TV analysed the situation and its impact in greater detail with Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor of economics at Gibs.

Russia central bank doubles interest rates as sanctions bite

Central bank also introduces some capital controls as rouble suffers after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
5 hours ago

Neutral Swiss adopt EU sanctions against Russia in break with past

Measures, including freezing assets of those involved in the invasion of Ukraine, come after Switzerland faced pressure to side with the West against ...
5 hours ago

Mondi suspends operations at Ukraine plant, keeps Russian production running

Paper and packaging group’s share price drops amid concerns over the situation in Russia
4 hours ago

Nato and US blast Putin’s nuclear order as Ukraine agrees to talks

White House and Nato call Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert dangerous and unacceptable
1 day ago

IEA members in talks to release oil from emergency stockpiles

If agreed it will be the first IEA-co-ordinated release from emergency oil reserves since the Libyan civil war of 2011
3 hours ago

S&P cuts Russia’s rating to junk, Moody’s issues junk warning

Ratings agencies say reviews in place for further downgrades
1 day ago

Russia’s economy reels as Western firms leave as sanctions intensify

The rouble plunged as much as 30% to an all-time low as firms such as BP and HSBC exit Russia and its banks are shut out from Swift
8 hours ago
