WATCH: Foreign investors dump SA bonds
Business Day TV talks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
01 March 2022 - 20:52
International investors have been dumping local bonds over the past week, with data showing that net sales amounted to R3.4bn. This comes as emerging market sentiment soured on the back of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman.
