CCC spokesperson flees Zimbabwe as police offer reward

Police say Promise Mkwananzi has an outstanding arrest warrant for offences allegedly committed in 2019

08 September 2023 - 11:41 Sharon Mazingaizo
Promise Mkwananzi's whereabouts are currently unknown. Picture: MKUULI THOBELA SIBANDA/GETTY IMAGES
The spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Promise Mkwananzi, has fled the country, after police offered a cash reward for information leading to his location.

Zimbabwe Republic Police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi had defaulted court proceedings and was wanted regarding an outstanding arrest warrant for offences allegedly committed in 2019.

The police named two other wanted suspects in a case of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Harare on August 23.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening the Criminal Law Act. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was issued with a warrant of arrest.

“Clayd Mahozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicles on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23.

“A reward of $1,000 (R19,100) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” police said.

Mkwananzi led a movement, Tajamuka-Sesijikisile, that has conducted protests against the government since 2016. On August 1 2018 Mkwananzi was arrested and later granted bail after his appearance in court facing charges of public violence during a demonstration.

Mkwananzi said on the social media platform X on Thursday evening that he had fled the country because police want to detain him “for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election”.

“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have left the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved, which is not long, trust me.”

“I wish to reiterate I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring Zimbabwe holds a fresh and free election.”

Collateral damage: what Zimbabwe’s meltdown means for South Africa

The man known as The Crocodile has won re-election in a widely flawed poll in Zimbabwe. South Africa’s ruling ANC is all smiles about the result, ...
Features
1 day ago

Mnangagwa sworn in for a second term after disputed elections

Ramaphosa joins Mozambique and DRC leaders at the ceremony, while Zambia's Hichilema stays away
World
3 days ago

SA has no enemies, says Ramaphosa

Those who want SA to be enemies of other countries are knocking on wrong door, president says.
National
2 days ago
