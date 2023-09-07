Collateral damage: what Zimbabwe’s meltdown means for South Africa
The man known as The Crocodile has won re-election in a widely flawed poll in Zimbabwe. South Africa’s ruling ANC is all smiles about the result, even though the tears of many thousands of Zimbabweans will be all too real. They face a choice between battling to survive in their ruined country or fleeing across the border, to an uncertain and dangerous future
07 September 2023 - 05:03
“Thank you sir for welcoming us to South Africa. Thank you for your hospitality for the next five years. Thank you, sir.”
“Zimbabweans to South Africa, here we go! The move is permanent. No documents needed to be signed. The move is imminent.”..
