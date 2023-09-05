SA has no enemies, says Ramaphosa
05 September 2023 - 21:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose attendance on Monday of the inauguration of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa came under fire, says SA does not have any enemies but used its engagement with its foreign partners to promote its views and values.
Ramaphosa’s presence at the poorly attended inauguration was criticised for endorsing what is viewed as a rigged election which returned the 80-year-old Mnangagwa to power for a second term. Many African leaders who were invited did not show up...
