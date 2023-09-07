WATCH: How political events in Zimbabwe could affect SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Emmerson Mnangagwa at his inauguration in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 4 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULWAYO/REUTERS
The recent re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a disputed poll has sparked discussion among Zimbabweans about their future. According to the Financial Mail, more Zimbabweans are considering a move to SA, driven by various factors including economic hardship. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers about the potential impact of this migration on SA’s stability and labour market.
