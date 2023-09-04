Mnangagwa sworn in for a second term after disputed elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Emmerson Mnangagwa at his inauguration in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 4 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULWAYO/REUTERS
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday sworn in for a second term after being declared the winner of August’s disputed election, as he promised to lift millions out of poverty.
Zimbabweans went to the polls on August 23 to elect a new president, parliamentarians and local council members, but the main opposition party described the results as a “gigantic fraud”.
Several African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi attended the swearing-in ceremony, while Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema chose to stay away.
In his speech after being sworn in, Mnangagwa pleaded for unity in the aftermath of the polls, promising to revive the ailing economy. “Responsive policies which begun in the first term of my presidency are on course to lift many out of poverty,” he said.
Thousands of Mnangagwa’s supporters, mostly bused in from across the country, sang and danced as the 80-year-old walked into the National Sports Stadium alongside his wife.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa after taking the oath of office at his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 4 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
He took the oath of office in front of chief justice Luke Malaba, who in 2018 declared Mnangagwa the winner after a Constitutional Court challenge.
“I stand as a president of all. I offer you individually and collectively, unity,” Mnangagwa said.
His second term comes amid unrelenting economic challenges, with the Zimbabwe dollar having plunged 80% since the start of the year while international funding remains frozen.
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change, called for a new vote after his party alleged the election was “flawed” but did not challenge the result in court.
Mnangagwa had encouraged the opposition to approach the courts but said the vote is valid and warned there would be a crackdown on anyone spreading chaos.
In its preliminary report, an observer mission from the Southern African Development Community said the election fell short of regional and international standards. The EU’s observer mission said the polls took place in a “climate of fear”.
Former first lady Grace Mugabe congratulates Emmerson Mnangagwa after he took the oath of office in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 4 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
The government was also criticised for the arrest of more than 40 civic society organisation activists and alleged widespread voter intimidation in the countryside.
After being sidelined from the international community for more than two decades, Zimbabwe has under Mnangagwa sought to re-engage erstwhile Western partners.
In the absence of foreign funding, Zimbabwe’s economic challenges are expected to continue as millions face an uncertain future.
Mnangagwa hinted that he will maintain the Zimbabwe dollar, despite it weakening against the US dollar since its reintroduction in 2019.
“A national currency is indispensable. We can only grow our economy based on internal resources. Development and national prosperity in what we have is more sustainable and durable,” Mnangagwa said.
