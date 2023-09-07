Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a rally at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 9 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
The impact of Zimbabwe’s recent elections on Southern Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics.
The discussion focuses on SA’s response to those elections, as well as what it may mean for the country politically and economically.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday sworn in for a second term after being declared the winner of August’s disputed election. In his address, he promised to lift millions out of poverty.
Join the discussion:
Zimbabweans went to the polls on August 23 to elect a new president, parliamentarians and local council members, but the main opposition party described the results as a “gigantic fraud”.
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has strongly opposed how the election was conducted, releasing a report earlier this week in which it detailed its concerns.
Nel outlines some of the report’s findings and what they mean for political relations in the region.
Topics of discussion include: the results of the election; SA’s response to and interaction with authorities in Zimbabwe; Sadc’s report on the election; and a political outlook for the region.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Impact of Zim’s election on SA and Sadc countries
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
The impact of Zimbabwe’s recent elections on Southern Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics.
The discussion focuses on SA’s response to those elections, as well as what it may mean for the country politically and economically.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday sworn in for a second term after being declared the winner of August’s disputed election. In his address, he promised to lift millions out of poverty.
Join the discussion:
Zimbabweans went to the polls on August 23 to elect a new president, parliamentarians and local council members, but the main opposition party described the results as a “gigantic fraud”.
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has strongly opposed how the election was conducted, releasing a report earlier this week in which it detailed its concerns.
Nel outlines some of the report’s findings and what they mean for political relations in the region.
Topics of discussion include: the results of the election; SA’s response to and interaction with authorities in Zimbabwe; Sadc’s report on the election; and a political outlook for the region.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | Vodacom boss details network resilience strategy
PODCAST | Telkom’s hunting for future revenue through innovation
PODCAST | Effective cybersecurity strategies for organisations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.