Alliance of 40 countries vows never to pay ransom to cyber crooks

New initiatives aim to eliminate criminals’ funding through better information sharing

31 October 2023 - 17:42
by Zeba Siddiqui
Picture: 123RF/DOLGACHOV
San Francisco — Forty countries in a US-led alliance plan to sign a pledge never to pay ransom to cybercriminals and to work towards eliminating the hackers’ funding mechanism, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The International Counter Ransomware Initiative comes as the number of ransomware attacks grows worldwide. The US is by far the worst hit, with 46% of such attacks, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser in the Biden administration for cyber and emerging technologies, told reporters on a virtual briefing.

“As long as there is money flowing to ransomware criminals, this is a problem that will continue to grow,” she said.

In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organisation’s systems and demand ransom payments in exchange for unlocking them. Often they also steal sensitive data and use it to extort victims and leak it online if the payments are not made.

While hundreds of companies fall victim every year, high-profile US attacks occurred in the last two months at casino operator MGM Resorts International and cleaning products maker Clorox. Both companies have not yet fully recovered from the disruptions.

The new initiatives by the alliance aim to eliminate the criminals’ funding through better information sharing about ransom payment accounts, Neuberger said. Two information-sharing platforms will be created, one by Lithuania and another jointly by Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Partner countries will share a “black list” through the US treasury department that will include information on digital wallets being used to move ransomware payments, Neuberger said.

She added that the effort will use artificial intelligence to analyse blockchain with a view to identifying illicit funds.

The volume of crypto payments to ransomware attackers is on track for its second-biggest annual total on record, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said in July.

Reuters

Joe Biden signs executive order aimed at curbing AI risks

Order requires developers of artificial intelligence systems deemed to be a risk to share the results of safety tests with the government
World
18 hours ago

Israel’s Check Point says cyberattacks on the rise since Hamas attacks

Check Point has continued to operate as planned despite the ensuing war and expects higher annual profits than previously thought
Companies
1 day ago

Crypto’s role in terrorist financing under renewed scrutiny

Cryptocurrencies are just one way that violent militant groups and groups designated as terrorist organisations get and use money
World
1 week ago

WATCH: Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in first half of 2023

Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
3 weeks ago
