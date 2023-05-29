Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST: Keeping computer data safe during load-shedding

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree

29 May 2023 - 14:49 Mudiwa Gavaza
Computer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Computer. Picture: SUPPLIED

IT system disaster recovery amid increasing power uncertainty is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree. 

The discussion focuses on disaster recovery of data in times of load-shedding. 

Desktops and other sensitive computing equipment are being made to turn on and off multiple times a day, which strains machines which are meant to be systematically shut down. How can businesses protect the data that ends up being lost in such situations?

Porter says SA businesses that don’t have IT system disaster recovery plans are vulnerable to business interruption, data loss, reputational damage, and loss of revenue “at a time when every cent really does count.”

Join the discussion:

IronTree, which was acquired by JSE-listed Metrofile in December 2021, provides data management services including cloud backup, disaster recovery and specialised server hosting in a private cloud. It also offers cybercrime and ransomware prevention, ongoing privacy law compliance management and business continuity planning services.

Topics of discussion include: what is disaster recovery; the impact of load-shedding on keeping data and other sensitive information safe; and advice on how businesses can keep data safe.

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

