Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in first half of 2023

Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

09 October 2023 - 17:52
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

Cyber threats in SA surged in the first half of 2023 and a recent report from cybersecurity firm Trend Micro exposes a significant rise in ransomware attacks, putting businesses at risk..

Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about the growing trend of cybercrime.

