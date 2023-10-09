WATCH: Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in first half of 2023

Currency falls to its weakest level since February 2016 amid Gaza war
It is unacceptable to celebrate uncritically a person who turned from suffering abuse to perpetrating it
SA Jewish community has announced it will hold prayer sessions, solidarity events and actions in support of Israel
President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive report on the 2022 national census on Tuesday
Online freight platform Linebooker attracts clients such as Coca-Cola, Sasol and ArcelorMittal
The World Bank-IMF annual meetings kick off in Morocco amid a tangle of global challenges
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Washington believes it is likely US citizens are among hostages taken by Hamas during raid into Israel
Colin Ackermann keeps Dutch hopes high but spinner Santner dashes them with five wickets
It’s an attractive bike with a neat and streamlined look that is less bulky than most adventure bikes, and it has full LED lighting
Cyber threats in SA surged in the first half of 2023 and a recent report from cybersecurity firm Trend Micro exposes a significant rise in ransomware attacks, putting businesses at risk.. Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about the growing trend of cybercrime.
