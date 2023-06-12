National

DBSA hit by ransomware attack

Development Bank of Southern Africa suspects Russian ransomware group behind hack

12 June 2023 - 19:41
The Development Bank of Southern Africa was subjected to a ransonware attack on May 21. Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
The Development Bank of Southern Africa was subjected to a ransonware attack on May 21. Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) was subjected to a ransomware attack in May and believes its employees’ personal information may have been accessed by a Russian ransomware group. 

In a note to staff on Monday, the DBSA said based on its preliminary investigations it believed the “threat actor” was Akira, the Russian ransomware group. It said this was not definite as investigations were still ongoing. The attack happened on or about May 21.

“Various servers, log files and documents were encrypted by Akira who threatened to publish the information to the dark web if their demands [the payment of money] were not met.” 

The DBSA said upon becoming aware of the incident it conducted an investigation and determined that categories of records of employees’ personal information might have been accessed or acquired by the “threat actor”. 

The bank said the personal information accessed could be limited to the names and surnames of employees. 

“As our investigation into the incident is ongoing it is not clear the full extent to which the personal information was compromised.

“After our discovery of the incident, the DBSA appointed a forensic investigator who is assisting in investigating the extent of the incident.”

The bank is also searching the dark web to determine whether the information has been published. It also revoked third-party access to its information systems to prevent further access. 

TimesLIVE

Goodbye passwords, hello, passkeys

There’s a new way to get into your device that is safer and offers better protection
News & Fox
4 days ago

Micron shares drop after China labels it a ‘cybersecurity risk’

The move brings fresh uncertainty to the other US chipmakers that sell to China
News
3 weeks ago

China bans Micron products from key infrastructure as chip war heats up

Beijing says Micron's products have failed a cybersecurity review
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Johann Rupert: golf estate’s rates bill is a scam
National
2.
Keep pumping, court tells miner that has ceased ...
National
3.
Ace Magashule is no longer an ANC member
National
4.
Sars accuses Adidas of tax evasion
National
5.
From hosting the president to packing it up: ...
National

Related Articles

PODCAST: Keeping computer data safe during load-shedding

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race

Business

ANDRÉ SWART: Cybercrime costs are eye-watering, but companies are in denial

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.