Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in the first half of 2023, reports shows
Trend Micro is ranked as one of the world’s top cybersecurity firms
06 October 2023 - 05:00
A new report from cybersecurity firm Trend Micro shows enormous growth in ransomware attacks, which have the potential to cost businesses millions in stolen data and recovery efforts.
Incidents of cybercrime are on the rise in SA, with data from a number of sources highlighting the country as among the most attacked in the world. A lack of sufficient investment in cybersecurity has largely been blamed as having led to the crisis...
