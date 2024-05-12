Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin calls on Harvard to embrace ‘Western values’

Bengaluru — Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin has called on his alma mater Harvard University to embrace “Western values”, saying that the turmoil across college campuses is the product of a “cultural revolution” in US. education.
Griffin, founder of US hedge fund Citadel, told the Financial Times in an interview that the US had “lost sight of education as the means of pursuing truth and acquiring knowledge” over the past decade.
“Harvard should put front and centre that it stands for meritocracy in America,” Griffin said, adding that schools should “embrace Western values that have built one of the greatest nations in the world”.
Griffin who has donated more than half a billion dollars to Harvard University, said in January that he had halted donations to the university over how it handled anti-Semitism on campus.
“What you’re seeing now is the end product of this cultural revolution in American education playing out on American campuses, in particular, using the paradigm of the oppressor and the oppressed,” Griffin said.
“The protests on college campuses are almost like performative art,” he said. “Freedom of speech does not give you the right to storm a building or vandalise it. That’s not freedom of speech. That’s just anarchy.”
His remarks come amid arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian activists at universities across America in the latest crackdowns on demonstrations roiling US campuses.
The protesting students are demanding a ceasefire in Israel’s incursion into Gaza and have demanded their schools divest from companies with ties to Israel.
Since the first mass arrests at Columbia University on April 18, at least 2,600 demonstrators have been detained at more than 100 protests in 39 states and Washington, DC, according to The Appeal, a nonprofit news organisation.
Griffin, who started trading in his Harvard dormitory, spoke at the Managed Funds Association conference in Miami in January about America’s elite universities and criticised the education at the universities blaming the “DEI” (diversity, equity and inclusion) agenda.
Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin calls on Harvard to embrace ‘Western values’
‘Freedom of speech does not give you the right to storm a building or vandalise it’
Reuters
