Villa go fourth in condemning Tottenham to third defeat running

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur at - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, November 26 2023. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS
London — Tottenham Hotspur slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Aston Villa in an absorbing clash full of chances on Sunday.
Villa’s first win on the road in just more than two months took them above Tottenham into fourth place in the table, but it did not look likely early on.
The hosts were given a deserved lead by Giovani Lo Celso’s deflected shot in the 22nd minute and could have been comfortably ahead before Pau Torres levelled with a thumping header deep in first-half stoppage time.
Chances continued to flow both ways after the break but it was Villa who went ahead with a fine finish by Ollie Watkins just past the hour mark after being set up by Youri Tielemans.
Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made two great saves, Ben Davies headed a golden chance over the bar and Pedro Porro hit the post for the luckless hosts who also suffered another injury blow as Rodrigo Bentancur limped off in the first half.
Unai Emery’s Villa have 28 points from 13 games, behind Liverpool on goal difference, with Tottenham now in fifth place on 26 points.
Reuters
