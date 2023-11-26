Sars still mum on court’s pay hike ruling
Staff costs are the biggest driver of expenditure at Sars, which is facing a funding shortfall
26 November 2023 - 20:09
The SA Revenue Service (Sars), which is facing a funding shortfall of about R20bn over the next three years, has yet to break its silence over a ruling by the Pretoria high court directing it to honour the final part of a multi-term pay deal signed with unions in 2019.
Sars has not yet responded on the ruling’s cost and operational implications as it tries to rebuild its capacity and credibility after years of mismanagement and political interference under former commissioner Tom Moyane...
