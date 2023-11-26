Sundowns off to positive start in Caf group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns got their 2023-24 Caf Champions League group stage campaign off to a positive start as they convincingly saw off FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Downs clinically probed and took their chances against a side who were tough to break down defensively but pedestrian in attack.

Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, his strike partner Peter Shalulile made it 2-0 in the 28th and substitute Gaston Sirino added the third with a well-worked free kick in the 74th.

The Brazilians took the early lead in Group A on goal difference from second-placed Pyramids FC, who beat TP Mazembe 1-0 in their opening game in Cairo on Friday.

Rulani Mokwena’s side put in a hard-working shift to break down Nouadhibou, a well-organised combination under 43-year-old Spanish coach Aritz López Garai.