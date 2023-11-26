Sport / Soccer

Saile hits winner for troubled Chiefs

Cavin Johnson gets his second victory since he took over Amakhosi as interim coach

26 November 2023 - 19:37
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs scores a goal against Swallows during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, November 26 2023. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs put their problems to one side with a 1-0 victory over Moroka Swallows in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.   

Christian Saile scored deep into the second half to give Cavin Johnson his second victory since he took over Amakhosi as an interim coach.    

The victory lifted Chiefs to the sixth spot on the PSL log with 17 points from 13 games.   

Chiefs came into the game with a litany of off-the-field issues involving alleged racism between black and coloured players, and a player arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.

Chiefs were dominant in the opening half, creating a number of opportunities but failed to find the target. Ranga Chivaviro and Yusuf Maart had opportunities to test Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi but their attempts were wide.   

While Swallows were subjected to defending, they had a couple of chances. In one of those, the Dube Birds striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa forced a great save from Bruce Bvuma on 28 minutes.   

Amakhosi continued to be strong in the second half  and looked more threatening when on attack.   

They continued to create chances, but luck kept on evading them upfront as Pule Mmodi had his shot cleared off the line by a Swallows defender on 78 minutes.   The deadlock was finally broken four minutes later when Saile made no mistake with only the keeper to beat.   

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward was set up by Maart, who dispossessed Keenan Phillips and charged forward before finding Saile in the box.

Pirates are playing well, says Riveiro after draw against Bay

The Spaniard is frustrated after his team dominated the match but failed to find the back of the net
Sport
8 hours ago

Janine van Wyk set to become most capped African footballer

Veteran Mpumi Nyandeni also to be given opportunity to rack up 150th cap
Sport
3 days ago

Swallows midfielder Mthethwa on how he overcame career-threatening injury

Tlakusani Mthethwa is fit again after injury sidelined him for the 2021/22 season
Sport
3 days ago
