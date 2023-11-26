Pirates are playing well, says Riveiro after draw against Bay

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay captain Simphiwe Mcineka during the DStv Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Saturday. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/GERHARD DURAAN
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro described his side as “not the luckiest team in the world” after their goalless Premiership draw against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban, on Saturday.
The Spaniard was left frustrated as he watched his team dominate the match but fail to find the back of the net to register what would have been their second win away from home this season.
The draw left the Buccaneers in eighth place, 17 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians have played three matches fewer than Riveiro’s team, which has only scored 11 goals in 11 league matches.
“We take one point though. This is not what we wanted, but we move on to the next one [against Moroka Swallows on December 5],” Riveiro said. “We have not been the luckiest team in the world in the last [attacking] metres.”
Pirates had two shots on target and 10 were wide in a match in which they enjoyed almost 70% of the possession.
“We dropped three points today and we have 15 points [three matches] to fight for before the Christmas break. That [the break] could be a good moment for us to analyse where we are and why.
“If the question is, are we dropping more points than we would like?, I think you [the media] could answer the question yourself.”
Pirates’ current form is far from what they enjoyed in Riveiro's first few months of this campaign and the last few matches of the most recent campaign. Bucs’ late charge in 2022/23 caused them to finish second behind Sundowns in the Premiership, a season in which they also won two cup competitions.
Pirates’ coach would not give a direct answer about why his team has been misfiring, with the side managing to score more than one goal in only two of their 11 league matches this season: a 2-0 win over Cape Town City and 4-2 victory against Royal AM.
He said what could have derailed his team from a result against struggling Bay is that they started slowly, allowing the home side to boss the game in the first 20 minutes.
“I don’t want to sound like a bad loser but our performance today [did not deserve] to collect one point. But we’re going back home with one point.”
