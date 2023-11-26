Sport / Soccer

Garnacho scores overhead stunner in Man U’s 3-0 win at Everton

The 19-year-old Argentinian leapt acrobatically to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, firing the ball into the opposite corner past Jordan Pickford

26 November 2023 - 21:15
by Lori Ewing
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores their first goal against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, November 26 2023. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores their first goal against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, November 26 2023. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS

Liverpool — Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored with a magical overhead kick in the third minute to send the visitors on their way to a 3-0 victory over an Everton team already reeling in their first Premier League game after being docked 10 points.

With a strike that drew comparisons to Wayne Rooney’s famous goal for United in the 2011 Manchester derby, the 19-year-old Argentinian leapt acrobatically to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, firing the ball into the opposite corner past Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, November 26 2023. Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, November 26 2023. Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS

Erik ten Hag’s United team are sixth in the standings on 24 points after 13 games, while Everton, who were 14th before their points deduction for breaches of the league’s financial rules, are second-bottom on four points.

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s lead with a penalty in the 56th, awarded after VAR ruled Anthony Martial was tripped by Ashley Young. Captain Bruno Fernandes gave the ball to Rashford, who had only scored once this season and not since September 3.

Martial sent hundreds of Everton fans heading to the Goodison Park exits in the 75th minute when he ran onto Fernandes’ pass and dinked it over Pickford for an easy goal.

Reuters

Villa go fourth in condemning Tottenham to third defeat running

The hosts were beaten 2-1 in an absorbing clash full of chances
Sport
4 hours ago

Saile hits winner for troubled Chiefs

Cavin Johnson gets his second victory since he took over Amakhosi as interim coach
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns off to positive start in Caf group stage

Downs convincingly see off FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld
Sport
5 hours ago

Pirates are playing well, says Riveiro after draw against Bay

The Spaniard is frustrated after his team dominated the match but failed to find the back of the net
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Big-hitting Dean Burmester keeps his head to win ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Garnacho scores overhead stunner in Man U’s 3-0 ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ducati’s Bagnaia retains MotoGP title with ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
Sport / Soccer
5.
Max Verstappen finishes season with 19th win in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Neville slams ‘lawless’ Premier League over Everton punishment

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool a threat to Man City’s top spot

Sport / Soccer

Man United nears $33-a-share sale of 25% stake to Jim Ratcliffe, Sky News says

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.