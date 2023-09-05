Break will be used to improve team, says Riveiro

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates and Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC during the MTN8 semi final, September 3 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
With tough fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns, Jwaneng Galaxy and Stellenbosch in September, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed he will use the Fifa international break to iron out wrinkles in the team.
After their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Athlone Stadium, the Buccaneers have a date with Botswana side Galaxy in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on September 15.
They will then host Sundowns in the Premiership blockbuster four days later before welcoming Stellenbosch in their MTN8 semifinal second leg where they have a 2-1 advantage.
Pirates’ victory on Sunday was the second in 12 fixtures away to Cape-based opponents, drawing six and losing five since 2017.
It was also Riveiro’s first win in Cape Town since he took over last season after drawing with Stellies before losing to Cape Town City last season.
This season, they had already lost 1-0 to Stellies in the league.
“A bit of a rest, we had a long journey in August. There was a period where we accumulated 18 days in a row without stopping, so it’s a well-deserved break. It’s not going to be long unfortunately,” Riveiro said.
“So, we will use the time to prepare for the upcoming games. It is a time we can use to work more on small things ... so that we can help them [players] to polish certain things.
“Because we don’t have the pressure of competition coming, as coaches we really like this period because we [can change] what’s happening in the team during the week without the pressure of the competitions every three days.
“It seems like a secondary period in the planning, but it’s a very important moment of the season, so we have to use it very well.”
Zakhele Lepasa continued with his scoring exploits when he netted his 10th goal of the season across all competitions against Stellenbosch on Sunday before Deon Hotto netted deep in injury time to seal the victory.
Ismael Toure had given Stellies the lead just before halftime before the Buccaneers hit back in the second half to ensure they have the advantage heading into the second leg.
‘We will use it to tweak things in the team’
Break will be used to improve team, says Riveiro
Bucs coach sees down time as a chance to polish game ahead of tough fixtures
