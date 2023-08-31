Sport / Soccer

Chiefs, Downs to vie for victory in first leg tie

31 August 2023 - 18:21 Sihle Ndebele
Molefi Ntseki, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Molefi Ntseki, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

Coaches Molefi Ntseki and Rhulani Mokwena have both made it clear they will treat the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal as a one-off fixture, without worrying about the return leg.

Chiefs host Sundowns in the first fixture of the two-legged MTN8 last four at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The return leg is billed for Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23.

Chiefs coach Ntseki explained why they could not afford to speculate about the return leg.

“In a cup game, you don’t plan for the future because you have to put the base right,” he told the media at Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown on Thursday. 

“The second leg will take care of itself. Why? Because we have matches to play in-between [Royal AM on September 16 and SuperSport United four days later in the league], so our approach has always been that each game we play is a cup final.”

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Sundowns coach Mokwena also emphasised they would treat the first leg as a one-off tie. “We have to play it as a one-off and try to get a result that gives us good possibilities to approach the second leg with good confidence. The mentality for us this season is to prepare as best we can and try to win every match,” Mokwena declared.

Before the MTN8 second leg, Sundowns play Burundian side Bumamuru away in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on September 15, before visiting Orlando Pirates for a league match four days later.

Last season they ended up bagging only the league title and Mokwena has not concealed the fact that the team feel they have what it takes to make a clean sweep of trophies this time around.

“We are in a very good space to be able to dream of winning every trophy. We are in a space where we try to influence a lot of what we can do by focusing on the process of wanting to win,” Mokwena said.

Meanwhile, Ntseki confirmed that new striker Efmamjjasond Gonzalez Palacios was still waiting for his paperwork to come through, saying he was likely to be given his debut after the forthcoming Fifa break.

Luton ready to crank up volume in first top-flight home game for 31 years

Club is back among elite teams for first time since 1992
Sport
2 hours ago

Dortmund coach orders improvement against Heidenheim

Coach says team’s performance in the past two matches was not satisfactory
Sport
3 hours ago
