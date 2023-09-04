Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs legend ‘Jingles’ Pereira dies

04 September 2023 - 15:03 Marc Strydom
A profile picture taken of 1980s Kaizer Chiefs legend “Jingles" Pereira on the occasion fo the club’s 50th anniversary in 2020. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS FC
Former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Frank “Jingles” Pereira has died at the age of 77.

The Portugal-born SA striker was part of the 1981 quadruple-winning Chiefs side in a career for Amakhosi that spanned 1979 to 1984.

Before signing for Chiefs he turned out for clubs including Vaal United, Highlands Park, Jewish Guild and Cape Town City in a 20-year playing career.     

Pereira’s passing was confirmed by 1980s Chiefs teammate Lucky Stylianou and former Amakhosi captain Mark Tovey.

Tovey said Pereira, who lived in the Vereeniging area in Gauteng, battled illness “for the past five months”.

A profile on Chiefs’ website published at the time of the club’s 50th birthday in 2020 reads: “Pereira joined Amakhosi in late 1979, recruited by then coach Mario Tuani. He was a ripe 34-year-old at the time.

“The striker already had an illustrious career behind him, scoring 223 league and cup goals, before becoming a Glamour Boy for, among others, Cape Town City, winning the double in 1973 and 1976, Highlands Park, Powerlines and Vaal United.

“He won the Golden Boot in 1976 thanks to scoring 20 league goals. Pereira was born on the Portuguese island of Madeira. The former Chiefs star was born on November 2, 1945.

“Pereira, however, wasn’t an attacker for long at Amakhosi being moved to a defensive position by coach Tuani in 1980. Jackie Masike had one of his rare under-par performances and the Chilean coach decided to move ‘Jingles’ to the back.”

Chiefs quoted Pereira as saying: “I tried to explain to the coach I had never played that position in my life, but it didn’t help. And that’s where I played for Chiefs for the rest of my stay at the club.”

Amakhosi wrote: “Pereira was also part of that great quadruple winning side of 1981, winning the league, the Mainstay Cup, the BP Top 8 and the Champion of Champions.

“Despite now playing as a sweeper, ‘Jingles’ still managed to score just over 50 goals for Amakhosi. The Chiefs side of 1981 is still rated as one of the best if not the best ever Amakhosi side.

“Pereira was given an African nickname by the Chiefs supporters, “Baba ka Sibongile” (Father of Thanks).”

Chiefs quoted the late Amakhosi captain Ryder Mofokeng as saying: “SA had some fantastic strikers in those days, like Mickey Collins, Samora Khulu and Rhee Skhosana. Pereira was another prolific goal scorer and deadly finisher who did not miss many opportunities.”

Pereira earned the nickname “Jingles” because he famously superstitiously carried two coins in his back pocket while playing, which would jingle as he ran.

