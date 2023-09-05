Former Business Day editor Jim Jones, 81, died of a heart attack on September 3 at his house in France.
Jones worked for Business Day for 10 years from 1990, and before that he held a senior position at the Financial Mail.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
A friend of Jones for 40 years, Pat Sidley, said they met in the late 1970s while she was a cadet journalist at the Rand Daily Mail. She described Jones as a mystical person with a wonderful sense of humour, powerfully intelligent, nobody’s fool and with a surprisingly soft heart.
“Jim was the most well-read person I ever came across,” she said.
Former journalist Alan Fine said: “He was mischievous, but he never let anything get in the way of a factual story.”
Former Business Day editor Jim Jones dies at 81
Jones worked for Business Day for 10 years from 1990 and a senior position at the Financial Mail
Former Business Day editor Jim Jones, 81, died of a heart attack on September 3 at his house in France.
Jones worked for Business Day for 10 years from 1990, and before that he held a senior position at the Financial Mail.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
A friend of Jones for 40 years, Pat Sidley, said they met in the late 1970s while she was a cadet journalist at the Rand Daily Mail. She described Jones as a mystical person with a wonderful sense of humour, powerfully intelligent, nobody’s fool and with a surprisingly soft heart.
“Jim was the most well-read person I ever came across,” she said.
Former journalist Alan Fine said: “He was mischievous, but he never let anything get in the way of a factual story.”
mhlangad@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.