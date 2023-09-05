National

Former Business Day editor Jim Jones dies at 81

Jones worked for Business Day for 10 years from 1990 and a senior position at the Financial Mail

05 September 2023 - 22:43 Denise Mhlanga
Jim Jones. Picture: CLEMNT LEKANYANE
Former Business Day editor Jim Jones, 81, died of a heart attack on September 3 at his house in France.

Jones worked for Business Day for 10 years from 1990, and before that he held a senior position at the Financial Mail.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

A friend of Jones for 40 years, Pat Sidley, said they met in the late 1970s while she was a cadet journalist at the Rand Daily Mail. She described Jones as a mystical person with a wonderful sense of humour, powerfully intelligent, nobodys fool and with a surprisingly soft heart.

Jim was the most well-read person I ever came across,she said.

Former journalist Alan Fine said: He was mischievous, but he never let anything get in the way of a factual story.

mhlangad@businesslive.co.za

