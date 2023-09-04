Ntseki says Chiefs need to ‘create ground’ for new striker Gonzalez

Kaizer Chiefs’ Venezuelan signing Edson Castillo, left, is embraced by new Colombian striker Jasond Gonzalez, who made his debut in Kaizer Chiefs’ MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs need to create a set-up that will allow their Colombian striker Jasond González to fire at his new club.
That is what Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki said when asked what he thought about the hulking González after the player made his Amakhosi debut in their 1-1 MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was introduced after halftime for Mduduzi Mdantsane.
González, who is on loan from Bolivia’s Real Santa Cruz, has been brought in to solve Chiefs’ goalscoring problems as the side looks to end their eight-season trophy drought.
However, with Chiefs playing too deep and mostly absorbing Sundowns’ pressure, González did not get many chances to show what he is made of in front of goal.
“As for Gonzalez, it’s the same thing for Edson [Castillo] — we are still working very hard for him to understand the league, to understand the opponents and to also understand our tactical approach,” Ntseki said.
“It becomes very difficult when you bring in a player and you never had any preseason with that player and now he is asked to hit the ground running.
“And for the hitting the ground running, there’s no ground. So what is important is for us to create that ground and also make him understand his qualities and those of his teammates.”
Castillo, from Venezuela, has proved to be a great signing for Ntseki’s side and scored again against Sundowns.
The midfielder has scored three goals since his arrival in SA, two in the MTN8 and the other in the Premiership.
Castillo’s late goal in the 2-1 win against Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals took Chiefs to the semifinals and handed Ntseki his first victory as Amakhosi head coach.
González scored eight goals from 20 outings for Real Santa Cruz last season.
