Spurs beat Chelsea to pile more misery on Potter

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
German submarines briefly succeeded in closing the Cape route in World War 2
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
CEO Patrice Caine says demand has surged across its product range as European states bolster defences and war rages in Ukraine
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Protests are the biggest yet against President Lopez Obrador’s government
Erik ten Hag’s resurgent United claim the club’s first silverware since 2017
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
London — Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane keeping Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extending the Blues’ miserable run under coach Graham Potter.
Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea’s British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20m, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.
Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute.
Chelsea, who failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending about £300m on players in January alone, failed to create clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game.
The win — the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea — kept Spurs fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United, who have played two games less.
Chelsea sit in 10th position, 14 points behind Spurs. Potter's side have now won two games in their last 15 in all competitions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Spurs beat Chelsea to pile more misery on Potter
Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane score to give London rivals the blues
London — Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane keeping Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extending the Blues’ miserable run under coach Graham Potter.
Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea’s British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20m, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.
Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute.
Chelsea, who failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending about £300m on players in January alone, failed to create clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game.
The win — the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea — kept Spurs fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United, who have played two games less.
Chelsea sit in 10th position, 14 points behind Spurs. Potter's side have now won two games in their last 15 in all competitions.
Reuters
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running
The weekend’s Premier League talking points
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chiefs coach hails ‘arrogant’ Shabalala in derby win
Newcastle ready to deliver long-awaited trophy as Wembley beckons
Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Christian Atsu leaves a lasting legacy on the field and off it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.