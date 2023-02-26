Sport / Soccer

Spurs beat Chelsea to pile more misery on Potter

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane score to give London rivals the blues

26 February 2023 - 19:34 WILLIAM SCHOMBERG
Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, February 26, 2023. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS
London — Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane keeping Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extending the Blues’ miserable run under coach Graham Potter.

Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea’s British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20m, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.

Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea, who failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending about £300m on players in January alone, failed to create clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game.

The win — the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea — kept Spurs fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United, who have played two games less.

Chelsea sit in 10th position, 14 points behind Spurs. Potter's side have now won two games in their last 15 in all competitions.

Reuters

