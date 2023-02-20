The weekend’s Premier League talking points

Rand is off its worst levels of last week but still remains weak
London — Just as it looked as though Arsenal’s title challenge had gone off the rails after their defeat to Manchester City in midweek, the Gunners clawed their way back into the championship race with victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.
With Arsenal 2-1 down after half an hour, Man City fans would have been licking their lips at the prospect of their team, who were to play Nottingham Forest later in the day, stretching their lead at the top of the table.
But it was not to be.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.
Arsenal arrest slide to ignite title race: With Arsenal not having won in their previous three games and down 2-1 after 31 minutes against Aston Villa, obituaries were being written for their title chances but Mikel Arteta’s side rediscovered their verve and came back to win 4-2.
In doing so they redrew the title picture entirely as later in the day Manchester City, who outclassed the Gunners in a 3-1 midweek win that looked to have tipped the title scales in their favour, were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal’s next three league games see them take on Leicester City, Everton and Bournemouth, all of whom are in the bottom half of the table and, if they want to keep City at bay, there will be no margin for error.
Ravenous Rashford masks Man United’s shortcomings: Marcus Rashford’s electrifying scoring form has enabled his side to rack up victories recently, much to the relief of some of his teammates as his individual brilliance repeatedly spares their collective blushes.
Against Leicester City at home they were all at sea in the opening 25 minutes, getting carved open and conceding chance after chance until England international Rashford scored against the run of play.
If that dented Leicester’s resistance, his second goal in the 56th minute eroded it entirely as they cruised to a 3-0 win, but the coaches of the two teams they face next — Barcelona’s Xavi and Eddie Howe of Newcastle — will have seen weaknesses.
Chief among their worries, though, will be finding a way to stop Rashford, a forward whose every shot at the moment oozes confidence. Stop him and there is a good chance of stopping United, but few teams have what it takes.
Chelsea head for Spurs in crisis mode: Chelsea coach Graham Potter cut a forlorn figure after the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat by bottom club Southampton, with the boos of fans ringing in his ears, and he admitted after the game that he was responsible for the weak first-half performance by his much-changed but still struggling side.
Chelsea improved after the break when Potter brought on Raheem Sterling, back from injury, followed by Kai Havertz and expensive new signing Mykhailo Mudryk.
But still they failed to score, meaning the Blues have found the net four times in eight league games in 2023. Next up is a trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday when another defeat could put to the test the trust that Chelsea’s US owners have placed in Potter.
Liverpool are back, or just a mirage? Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United was on the face of it an impressive result and one that points to a resurgence for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they try to close the gap on the top four. But was it papering over the cracks?
True, they looked far more lively in attack with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all impressive. But Newcastle, who played with 10 men from the 22nd minute after goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off, would have got back into the match but for some great saves by Liverpool’s Alisson. Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday which might offer a better indication of where they are.
Leeds must intensify manager hunt: Everton have shown what a new manager “bounce” can do, earning six points out of the nine available since Sean Dyche arrived to move the struggling Merseyside club out of the relegation zone.
Leeds United, who lost 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, have dropped into the bottom three and they surely need to find a replacement for Jesse Marsch as a matter of urgency.
Michael Skubala remains in temporary charge but a new week may bring a new determination to hire a full-time saviour. Leeds did not have a shot on target in the 90 minutes at Everton and would have lost by a far greater margin had their hosts not been so wasteful in front of goal.
Reuters
The weekend’s Premier League talking points
Arsenal’s title prospects are far from over after sound beating by Man City
