Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
London — The race to buy Manchester United heated up at the weekend with Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos confirming it had bid for the club and a source telling Reuters that US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management was also prepared to finance a takeover.
British billionaire Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemicals producer Ineos, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club, and Ineos formally entered the bidding process this year.
Ineos said in its statement on Saturday that it would look to implement a fan-centred approach, something that has been largely absent under the current owners, the Glazer family.
“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community,” the chemical firm said. “We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the No 1 club in the world once again.”
Elliott has ruled itself out of a full takeover but is planning to offer financing for a bid, though it is unclear which bid the hedge-fund giant and previous owner of Serie A champions AC Milan will be involved in, a source told Reuters.
Elliott and United both declined to comment.
Ineos has long been involved in sport, with the company acting as principal partners to eight-times Formula One champions Mercedes, owning the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and serving as performance partner to the New Zealand rugby team.
The company also bought French Ligue 1 club Nice in 2019.
The Glazers began looking at options for record 20-time English champions United, including new investment or a potential sale, in November, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.
They bought United for £790m as part of a highly leveraged deal and any sale of the Premier League giant would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far — the $5.2bn including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources have said previously.
Clamour for change
United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers, who also own the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been criticised as the team has not won trophies since 2017, when they lifted the Europa League and League Cup.
The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in November that the club needed new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how it is run in future.
Ineos said it wants to make United a beacon for a “modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership”.
“We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the North West of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League,” the statement said.
The initial deadline for bids expired on Friday, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, confirming a bid. On Thursday the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia has also submitted a bid.
United are the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.
United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they are exploring a sale, while Tottenham Hotspur are expected to receive a bid worth $3.75bn from Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running
Interest in buying English club also emerges in Qatar and Saudi Arabia
London — The race to buy Manchester United heated up at the weekend with Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos confirming it had bid for the club and a source telling Reuters that US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management was also prepared to finance a takeover.
British billionaire Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemicals producer Ineos, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club, and Ineos formally entered the bidding process this year.
Ineos said in its statement on Saturday that it would look to implement a fan-centred approach, something that has been largely absent under the current owners, the Glazer family.
“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community,” the chemical firm said. “We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the No 1 club in the world once again.”
Elliott has ruled itself out of a full takeover but is planning to offer financing for a bid, though it is unclear which bid the hedge-fund giant and previous owner of Serie A champions AC Milan will be involved in, a source told Reuters.
Elliott and United both declined to comment.
Ineos has long been involved in sport, with the company acting as principal partners to eight-times Formula One champions Mercedes, owning the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and serving as performance partner to the New Zealand rugby team.
The company also bought French Ligue 1 club Nice in 2019.
The Glazers began looking at options for record 20-time English champions United, including new investment or a potential sale, in November, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.
They bought United for £790m as part of a highly leveraged deal and any sale of the Premier League giant would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far — the $5.2bn including debt and investments paid for Chelsea, sources have said previously.
Clamour for change
United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers, who also own the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been criticised as the team has not won trophies since 2017, when they lifted the Europa League and League Cup.
The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in November that the club needed new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how it is run in future.
Ineos said it wants to make United a beacon for a “modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership”.
“We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the North West of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League,” the statement said.
The initial deadline for bids expired on Friday, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, confirming a bid. On Thursday the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia has also submitted a bid.
United are the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.
United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they are exploring a sale, while Tottenham Hotspur are expected to receive a bid worth $3.75bn from Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi.
Reuters
MOGAMAD ALLIE: New Safa-Fifa initiative promises to develop SA’s natural talent
Referees’ body admits ‘human error’ with VAR
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Momentum with Man City as Arsenal seek to regain winning touch
Billionaire Najafi set to launch $3.75bn takeover bid for Spurs
Qatari investors preparing bid for Manchester United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.