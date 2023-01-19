Sport / Soccer

Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana jets off to US club as she nears recovery

Player ruptured achilles tendon in SA’s last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group match against Botswana in 2022

19 January 2023 - 15:22 SAZI HADEBE
Thembi Kgatlana . Picture: TWITTER
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will heave a sigh of relief that star striker Thembi Kgatlana is off to join new US club Racing Louisville as she’s now close to recovering from the injury she suffered at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in 2022.

Kgatlana was in the Banyana team that lifted its maiden Wafcon trophy, beating hosts Morocco in the final in July, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after rupturing her achilles tendon in SA’s last group match against Botswana.

At the time it was reported Kgatlana might be out for a year, which could  have seen her miss the 2023 Women's Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

SA face Sweden, Argentina and Italy in their second appearance at the global showpiece after participating in the 2019 World Cup in France, where Kgatlana scored Banyana's only goal.  

“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates in Kentucky, but I am still going through rehabilitation from the achilles tendon injury. I am close to full healing and at the moment am running and trying to get to full fitness,” said the striker, who signed a two-year contract with Racing Louisville.

Louisville compete in the US’s National Women’s Soccer League, widely regarded as the strongest league in women’s football.

Kgatlana praised her new club for being patient with her throughout the period she was injured. “The club has been helpful and for that I want to applaud them.”

The 26-year-old has had a glittering career abroad already playing for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Eibar in Spain, Benfica in Portugal, Beijing in China and Houston Dash in the US.

SA open their account at the World Cup against the top-ranked Sweden at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, on July 24.

Fifa has given the SA Football Association R16m towards Banyana’s preparations for the World Cup. 

