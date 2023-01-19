Sport / Soccer

Manchester City the biggest earner for a second straight year

English Premier League clubs make up 11 of the top 20 in the Deloitte Money League

19 January 2023 - 14:14 Manasi Pathak
Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the second year in a row as the world’s highest revenue-generating club in the 2021/2022 season in which fans returned to stadiums as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Abu Dhabi-owned City generated total revenue of €731m, followed by Real Madrid with €714m and Liverpool’s €702m.

City’s rivals Manchester United generated €689m and Paris St Germain made €654m. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton and Newcastle United were all on the list as the Premier League clubs made up 11 of the top 20.

City posted a Premier League record commercial revenue of €373m in 2021/2022, a growth of €65m from the previous season.

“The Premier League reported a significant increase in its international media rights value during its most recent rights sale process,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

Liverpool was the biggest mover in this year’s edition of the Money League, rising four places from seventh to third to achieve its highest-ever position. The Merseyside club overtook Manchester United in the rankings for the first time, after their run to the 2022 Champions League final generated additional broadcast revenue.

Liverpool was one of only five clubs to report more than €100m in match day revenue, the first time the club did so, as fans returned to stadiums.

Among the La Liga teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to recover revenue to their prepandemic levels, with the clubs’ revenues down €203m and €43m respectively from 2018/2019, the report said.

For the first time, Deloitte’s Football Money League reported on revenues generated from the women’s teams at Money League clubs, with sides reporting average revenues of €2.4m in the 2021/2022 season.

Barcelona generated the highest revenue, with €7.7m, having reached the Champions League final in 2022 and winning the competition in 2021.

Manchester United reported the second-highest revenue with €6m, followed by City (€5.1m), PSG (€3.6m), Arsenal (€2.2m) and Spurs (€2.1m).

Reuters

