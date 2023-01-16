Sport / Soccer

‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a big squad at Pirates

16 January 2023 - 16:03 Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his Golden Arrows counterpart Mabhudi Khenyeza with during the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on January 14 2022.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his Golden Arrows counterpart Mabhudi Khenyeza with during the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on January 14 2022.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says it can be a “complex” undertaking keeping all the players in a big squad happy.

The website Transfermarkt has 32 players in Bucs’ 2022-23 squad. Some teams, including most of those in Europe, where Riveiro worked previously, prefer a more manageable 24 or 25.

Riveiro was asked after his team’s 3-1 Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday about the ideal squad size. Injury-time goals in that game from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule saw Bucs avoid a fourth successive league match without a win. 

“It’s a difficult question for a post-match [press conference],” Riveiro admitted. 

“I’m just working hand to hand with the management of the club to have the best squad we can. The number is just a number. I have to adapt myself to work with this number. I’m happy to do it. It’s complex because we try to make all the players feel the same and we have a limited time to work and share minutes.

“But it’s part of my role. It’s difficult to select, difficult to determine which one is the number [one],” he said.

“I’ve been working in other clubs in Europe with smaller squads, with squads with more experience, with less. You have to adapt yourself. I’m learning a lot this season with the size of the squad in terms of how to keep everyone involved in the process as much as possible.

“It demands a lot of effort for me, but especially for the guys because they are the ones who work during the week to play and I am the one saying, ‘No, you’re not going to play this week’.

“So to keep that relationship, it’s complex, but this is what we like to do,” Riveiro said.

“I cannot tell you the [ideal squad size] number. We want good players and we are lucky at Pirates that we have a bunch of good players in our hands.”

Riveiro won support from Pirates’ demanding supporters and management by winning the MTN8 trophy in November.

Bucs’ three successive league defeats against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City either side of the World Cup break took the bottom out of their outside chance of challenging runaway leaders Downs for the Premiership title.

Lagging in fifth place with 22 points from 16 matches, Pirates will hope to begin clawing back into the top three spaces with a positive result against 13th-placed Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season

Riveiro believes his side can win all their remaining 15 matches
Sport
1 week ago

Riveiro says first trophy with Pirates proves nothing about his coaching

Coach says it’s not his effort alone that secured Bucs the trophy — ‘there’s many more people around me who are helping to make this work’
Sport
2 months ago

Pirates coach says Mpontshane mistake does not mean Ofori will start MTN8 final

Bucs coach says Siyabonga Mpontshane’s costly mistake in the Soweto derby doesn’t mean Richard Ofori will start as goalkeeper in the MTN8 final this ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Two new Proteas coaches put Nkwe’s plans in the ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: SA Test cricket sizzles out into ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro says first trophy with Pirates proves nothing about his coaching

Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach says Mpontshane mistake does not mean Ofori will start MTN8 final

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.