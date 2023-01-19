The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Eurozone government bond yields rise after hawkish comments from Bank president
Detractors urged to be patient with the new-look team and what they are trying to achieve with their youth-orientated rebuilding effort
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's JSE performance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital
