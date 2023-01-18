Sport / Soccer

African Nations Championship

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chan tournament a great opportunity for promising younger players from Africa

The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 05:00 Mogamad Allie

As another senior men’s continental tournament kicked off last Friday, it was concerning to note that SA is once again not represented.

The seventh edition of the African Nations Championship, commonly known as the Chan, is underway in Algeria with the final due to be played on February 4...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.