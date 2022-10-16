×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Newcastle frustrate Man United and Ronaldo

16 October 2022 - 18:54 Andrew Cawthorne
Newcastle United's Joelinton in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, October 16 2022. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
Newcastle United's Joelinton in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, October 16 2022. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS

Manchester — Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.

Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then off the post.

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson also had a penalty shout denied.

Feted before the game for reaching 700 club goals in his career, Ronaldo twice had the ball in the back of the net. But he was offside for the first, while the second was disallowed when he cheekily nicked the ball off Newcastle to stroke it home after claiming a free kick had been taken.

Ronaldo has only scored twice this season for United, with some pundits already declaring the twilight of his brilliant career.

The result left Manchester United fifth on 16 points, with Newcastle sixth on 15 points with one more game played.

Antony was again Manchester United’s brightest spark, with one close-range shot stopped by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope’s shins. Despite seeing plenty of the ball, however, he was unable to wriggle past Newcastle’s dogged defence or find the perfect cross for his fellow strikers.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Marcus Rashford, on as a substitute for Ronaldo, set up Fred with a late chance but the midfielder pulled his shot just wide. Rashford then missed a header in the final minute as United pressed for what would have been an undeserved winner.

Graham Potter’s impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount’s double gave his side a 2-0  victory at struggling Aston Villa.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions. They were given a helping hand by their hosts with Mount cashing in on a misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.

Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a series of saves including a miraculous one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.

Any hope of Villa salvaging something from the game disappeared in the 65th minute when Mount’s dipping free kick deceived keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Reuters

Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail

Spain are now potential title contenders after a two-year rebuilding process under coach Luis Enrique
Sport
4 days ago

Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

Coach says the Portuguese star lacked sharpness early in the campaign but is now finding his feet
Sport
4 days ago

Arsenal look the real deal. Premier League talking points

Gunners steal the show from the Reds
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener
Sport / Cricket
3.
Mokoka clocks hat-trick of Cape Town Marathons
Sport / Other Sport
4.
White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Newcastle frustrate Man United and Ronaldo
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in corruption and fraud trial

Sport / Soccer

Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

Sport / Soccer

Berliners are flying high ahead of visit by Dortmund

Sport / Soccer

Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.