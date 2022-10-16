Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Newcastle frustrate Man United and Ronaldo
Manchester — Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then off the post.
Newcastle’s Callum Wilson also had a penalty shout denied.
Feted before the game for reaching 700 club goals in his career, Ronaldo twice had the ball in the back of the net. But he was offside for the first, while the second was disallowed when he cheekily nicked the ball off Newcastle to stroke it home after claiming a free kick had been taken.
Ronaldo has only scored twice this season for United, with some pundits already declaring the twilight of his brilliant career.
The result left Manchester United fifth on 16 points, with Newcastle sixth on 15 points with one more game played.
Antony was again Manchester United’s brightest spark, with one close-range shot stopped by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope’s shins. Despite seeing plenty of the ball, however, he was unable to wriggle past Newcastle’s dogged defence or find the perfect cross for his fellow strikers.
Marcus Rashford, on as a substitute for Ronaldo, set up Fred with a late chance but the midfielder pulled his shot just wide. Rashford then missed a header in the final minute as United pressed for what would have been an undeserved winner.
Graham Potter’s impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount’s double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa.
Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions. They were given a helping hand by their hosts with Mount cashing in on a misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.
Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a series of saves including a miraculous one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.
Any hope of Villa salvaging something from the game disappeared in the 65th minute when Mount’s dipping free kick deceived keeper Emiliano Martinez.
Reuters
Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo
Arsenal look the real deal. Premier League talking points
