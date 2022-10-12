Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail

Opec cut its outlook for demand growth this year, citing China’s Covid-19 containment measures and high inflation
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track membership of the military alliance, a move Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called ‘suicidal’
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
Having underperformed at the two previous Fifa World Cups, Spain have been on an upward trajectory in their rebuilding process under coach Luis Enrique over the past two years, which makes them potential title contenders at Qatar 2022.
After winning their first World Cup in 2010 in SA at a time when Spain’s tiki-taka soft-passing style had wowed the world and been almost invincible for more than half a decade, La Roja were mediocre in 2014 in Brazil as they failed to make it past the group stages. In 2018, in Russia they could not go further than the last-16.
Built on club giants Real Madrid and especially Barcelona, La Roja played the world’s most exceptional international football in the 2010s, which saw them win the Euro 2008 two years before the World Cup in SA. They defended their continental title at Euro 2012.
The current Spanish team are not of the calibre of their 2010 generation, but they have played decent football in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup and have the look of an emerging force on the global stage again.
Enrique’s side made it to the last four of Euro 2020, where they took home the bronze medal. They also narrowly went down 2-1 to world champions France in the 2021 Uefa Nations League final and have also qualified for next year’s semifinals of the 2022/2023 tournament.
Spain have a team that has played together long enough to take it up a notch in Qatar, but it will not be easy.
Enrique’s is a well-balanced team, with experienced players such as skipper Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata and Rodri, as well as exciting youngsters such as Ferran Torres, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Gavi.
Spain are in Group E with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. While this is not the group of death in Qatar, it is a tough group and Spain can expect a cracker of a match against Germany. Japan will also give them a run for their money. Spain are expected to top the group.
If Spain hit the right notes in Qatar they can reach the last four, and from there anything is possible.
Previous World Cup performance: Champions 2010; semifinals 1950; quarterfinals 1934, 1986, 1994, 2002; last-16 1990, 2006, 2018; second group stage 1982; group stage 1962, 1966, 1978, 1998, 2014.
Key players: Unai Simon (goalkeeper, Athletic Bilbao) Ferran Torres (attacker, Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (midfielder, Barcelona), Pedri (midfielder, Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (defender, Manchester City).
Coach: Luis Enrique
Current ranking: 7
Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Predicted finish in 2022: Third
• The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
Spain have a team that has played together long enough to take it up a notch in Qatar, but it will not be easy
Having underperformed at the two previous Fifa World Cups, Spain have been on an upward trajectory in their rebuilding process under coach Luis Enrique over the past two years, which makes them potential title contenders at Qatar 2022.
After winning their first World Cup in 2010 in SA at a time when Spain’s tiki-taka soft-passing style had wowed the world and been almost invincible for more than half a decade, La Roja were mediocre in 2014 in Brazil as they failed to make it past the group stages. In 2018, in Russia they could not go further than the last-16.
Built on club giants Real Madrid and especially Barcelona, La Roja played the world’s most exceptional international football in the 2010s, which saw them win the Euro 2008 two years before the World Cup in SA. They defended their continental title at Euro 2012.
The current Spanish team are not of the calibre of their 2010 generation, but they have played decent football in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup and have the look of an emerging force on the global stage again.
Enrique’s side made it to the last four of Euro 2020, where they took home the bronze medal. They also narrowly went down 2-1 to world champions France in the 2021 Uefa Nations League final and have also qualified for next year’s semifinals of the 2022/2023 tournament.
Spain have a team that has played together long enough to take it up a notch in Qatar, but it will not be easy.
Enrique’s is a well-balanced team, with experienced players such as skipper Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata and Rodri, as well as exciting youngsters such as Ferran Torres, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Gavi.
Spain are in Group E with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. While this is not the group of death in Qatar, it is a tough group and Spain can expect a cracker of a match against Germany. Japan will also give them a run for their money. Spain are expected to top the group.
If Spain hit the right notes in Qatar they can reach the last four, and from there anything is possible.
Previous World Cup performance: Champions 2010; semifinals 1950; quarterfinals 1934, 1986, 1994, 2002; last-16 1990, 2006, 2018; second group stage 1982; group stage 1962, 1966, 1978, 1998, 2014.
Key players: Unai Simon (goalkeeper, Athletic Bilbao) Ferran Torres (attacker, Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (midfielder, Barcelona), Pedri (midfielder, Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (defender, Manchester City).
Coach: Luis Enrique
Current ranking: 7
Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Predicted finish in 2022: Third
• The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s chances in Group B
QATAR 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be life of the party
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?
Qatar 2022 | Senegal have work cut out in Group A
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.