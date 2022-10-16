Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
The Springboks leave for their end-of-year tour of Europe in two weeks, and provided he feels mentally up to it, Elton Jantjies must be on the plane.
The former Lions flyhalf appears to have become the player many people love to hate, which is why Bok coach Jacques Nienaber took the humane route of overlooking Jantjies when the injury to Damian Willemse left him in a hole before the final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina...
GAVIN RICH: Love him or hate him, Jantjies should be part of Europe tour
No-one would suggest an axe-murderer is selected as Bok captain, but what is produced on the field should be the primary currency of sportspeople
