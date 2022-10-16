×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Love him or hate him, Jantjies should be part of Europe tour

No-one would suggest an axe-murderer is selected as Bok captain, but what is produced on the field should be the primary currency of sportspeople

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 18:53 GAVIN RICH

The Springboks leave for their end-of-year tour of Europe in two weeks, and provided he feels mentally up to it, Elton Jantjies must be on the plane.

The former Lions flyhalf appears to have become the player many people love to hate, which is why Bok coach Jacques Nienaber took the humane route of overlooking Jantjies when the injury to Damian Willemse left him in a hole before the final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.