Sport / Soccer

Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

Coach says the Portuguese star lacked sharpness early in the campaign but is now finding his feet

12 October 2022 - 17:27 Dhruv Munjal
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, left, and assistant coach Steve McClaren during training in Manchester, England, Britain on October 12 2022. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, left, and assistant coach Steve McClaren during training in Manchester, England, Britain on October 12 2022. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

Bengaluru - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that he is focused on getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo after the veteran forward notched up his 700th career goal against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.      

Ronaldo, United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, has been reduced to playing a part-time role this campaign, starting four times and netting twice.

“I want to support him as good as possible. We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions,” the Dutch coach told reporters ahead of United’s home game against Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

“I want to get the best out of him, he’s in better shape now and I’m happy with that. At the start, it was the case [lack of fitness], it’s proven once again, no-one can miss a preseason.”

United are set to field a full-strength team against Omonia, who gave them a major scare before going down 3-2 last week, as they target top spot in Group E.

Ten Hag’s second-placed side trail group leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

“We are going all out for the victory. It is Europe, it is tough ... I told the players weeks ago, it was important to win the group. We want to win all the games, but it’s clear we want to avoid that [finishing second in group],” added Ten Hag.

Forward Anthony Martial, who only recently returned from injury but hobbled off again at Everton in the first half due to a hip problem, will miss out against Omonia.

“Of course, I want him in, sometimes it’s disappointing when they aren’t available because I know we need him. When they aren’t, you have to deal with the situation,” Ten Hag said of the Frenchman, who has three goals in his past three games.

Captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined while midfielder Donny van de Beek and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain long-term absentees.

Reuters

Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht

Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Hereditary heart condition forces Zambian star to quit football

Heart-related incidents should prompt the PSL and SA clubs to tighten up their medical testing
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Messi sidelined for PSG’s Champions League clash

The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
Sport
2 days ago
