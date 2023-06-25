S’manga Khumalo hit with 14-day ban but will ride in Durban July

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Top jockey S’manga Khumalo has been handed a 14-day ban by the Durban stipendiary stewards for whip abuse but will not miss the ride on Rain In Holland in Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville.
The stewards charged the popular rider under the rule covering excessive use of the crop after determining that he had struck Silver Clock more than 12 times in the fourth race at Greyville on May 31.
In a statement, the board stated that “in assessing the penalty, the inquiry board considered the aggravating and mitigating factors as well as Khumalo’s record pertaining to this type of contravention”.
In addition to the fortnight ban, Khumalo was also fined R32,500.
Twelve months ago, Khumalo delighted his followers — and Business Day readers — by winning the July on 16-1 chance, Sparkling Water.
Though Keagan De Melo has enjoyed a phenomenal season and looks certain to clinch his first championship before leaving for Hong Kong, Khumalo has booted home 155 winners this term (up to June 19) and is in third place in the national jockeys log.
Khumalo has ridden Rain In Holland twice and has a 100% record on Sean Tarry’s filly with wins in the Colorado King Stakes at Turffontein in March and, more recently, the Woolavington 2000 at Greyville.
In the Woolavington, he had the luxury of pole position but that will not be the case in Saturday’s July where Rain In Holland will jump from gate 17 of the 18 runners. Only Pomp And Power has a wider barrier position.
Nevertheless, supporters of Rain In Holland — a 14-1 chance in the market — will be encouraged that a number of recent winners have scored from wide draws including the Conglomerate (drawn 18 out of 18 in 2016), Do It Again (drawn 15 out of 18 in 2020), Belgarion (drawn 17 out of 18 in 2020) and Kommetdieding (drawn 18 out of 18 in 2021).
Frankie Dettori
Another jockey in hot water is Frankie Dettori, who has picked up a nine-day ban for careless riding on King Charles’ horse, Saga, in the Wolferton Stakes on the first day of Royal Ascot last week.
While Dettori signed off his final appearance at Royal Ascot with a number of winners, he will be disappointed with the suspension as it means he misses the ride on the 9-4 favourite, Emily Upjohn, in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown.
Speaking to ITV Racing regarding Ascot week, 52-year-old Dettori said: “It’s unbelievable, I love Ascot and it will be sad but I’m enjoying the moment. I won my first Gold Cup in 1992 and now — 31 years later — I have won my ninth. It’s been a good place for me.”
With four winners during the week, Dettori’s Royal Ascot tally reached 81 winners. His first ride at the Berkshire track was in 1987 and rode his first winner there three years later.
Tony McCoy, 20-times champion jump jockey, commented: “Since Frankie had his first winner this week, he’s been riding out of his skin. There will be a lot of doubts in his head about retirement. Nothing can replace the buzz of this, the biggest stage.”
After finishing unplaced on his last Royal Ascot mount in Saturday’s seventh race, Dettori said: “It’s been some journey and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’ve ridden some phenomenal horses for some great trainers and owners.”
